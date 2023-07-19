A long-sought library and community center is under construction in Union Gap. But as commercial development has outpaced residential growth over the past several years, challenges have arisen related to infrastructure and housing options.
Three people are running for the Position 6 seat. The incumbent, Julie Schilling, seeks re-election and faces two challengers — Dave Matson and Nick Gutierrez IV. The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 1 primary will advance to the general election in November.
The Union Gap City Council formally censured Schilling in October 2021, citing code of conduct violations. A defamation lawsuit she filed against the former mayor and city in 2016 was dismissed by a judge, and followed a previous censure.
"Generally, everything that happens at Union Gap City Council meetings is public and has been reported by this and other media. I trust that I have been exonerated by the facts," Schilling said in a statement this week. "My purpose on the UG city council is to listen to the people, and represent them."
Why are you running?
Gutierrez: I moved to Union Gap six years ago and grew a family here. I quickly grew to love this community, and all it has to offer. I wanted to give back. I thought what better way to give back to this great community than to run for city council and try to give the people of Union Gap the very best I have to offer.
Matson: First of all, I don't think anybody should run unopposed. Second of all, unlike my opponent, I haven't tried to sue the city. ... I never was censured from my duties on the council and I'm just tired of a dysfunctional council. I feel like I can do a better job and work with the council. I can agree to disagree and not sue the city over it. Another reason is I want more support for our police department to keep the homeless issue under control. I want to support the police for what they do as far as keeping our community a real community. That's important to me.
Schilling: When doorbelling, I asked the Union Gap residents “What do you feel is the biggest need in Union Gap?” Overwhelmingly the response I would receive was “Bring our library back.” So after being elected we formed a committee, I wrote an application for a grant and we were extremely fortunate to receive $2 million from Sen. Jim Honeyford through the state capital budget. On May 16, 2019, Senator Honeyford attended our library and community center meeting and announced that we would be receiving $2 million to build the library and community center. It is now in the process of being built but there is still more work to do.
What is the biggest challenge Union Gap faces, and how would you address it?
Gutierrez: One of the biggest challenges I see is the crime rate. We are currently above the Washington state average for property crime. I would like to work with the City Council team see what we could do to address this issue.
Matson: It's been an ongoing challenge for quite awhile — you look at Main Street from Ahtanum to the (south) end of town, it's like a Third World road out there. It's rough; it needs to be redone. All the infrastructure under it needs to be redone too. We've got to fix what's underneath the road first. And the (Regional Beltway Connector project) bridge over the tracks to complete the Beltway, that's important to me. I like going to Washington, D.C., and lobbying for that. If that bridge goes through, I don't want (impacted property owners') land stolen. The infrastructure is pretty much done, we just need the bridge across the tracks. The biggest thing is I want to keep Bradley's Trucking whole.
Schilling: We lack available affordable housing. Along with the cost, our citizens are caring for their various family members such as children, grandchildren and grandparents. Therefore our housing should strive to fit those needs. We are working with the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments and just received the survey results on this issue.
What strengths would you bring to the office if elected?
Gutierrez: I am very capable to adapt and overcome any situation, have extremely good communication skills and I have been told I am very persistent.
Matson: When I'm sitting there on the bench and they have the right to raise the property taxes 1 1/2%, I usually guilt everybody into voting no on that. I'm for representing the business people too. I can make the hard decisions that need to be made to make sure that the city stays whole, that we don't wind up being gutted. We've got great employees. Sometimes you've got to make tough decisions and in the long run what you're trying to do is protect their jobs.
Schilling: To continue our efforts to work with local, county, state and federal officials to bring funding to our community. Besides housing, we need to work on more medical resources for our citizens.
What would be your immediate priorities after taking office?
Gutierrez: My immediate priority would be to work with the city council and the mayor to get out in the community and find out what the city needs.
Matson: I'm good with hitting the ground running. Basically it's making sure that our monies are well-spent. I understand the value of a dollar and it's getting smaller and smaller. I was a penny pincher. This is the citizens of Union Gap's money when it comes down to it. It's not about me, it's about the citizens and the businesses of Union Gap. It's not what I think, it's what they think. I want to be a better representative. I want to represent the people and the businesses better.
Schilling: First, we need to make sure our new council members receive training. Councilmen Olsen and Carney pulled me aside and suggested that I earn my Certificate of Municipal Leadership and Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership first. Best advice ever! I would share that advice and try to help our new council members to achieve this as well.
Second — finishing the library and community center and finding funding/sponsorships for programs for our citizens is paramount. We also are looking at searching for funding for a family water park.
Third — In 2008 I was part of the revitalized Main Street Campaign. We definitely need to work on that now with the beltway being built.
Fourth — Keeping within our allowable budgets and to let the citizens know why we cannot always fund ideas. Cities and towns were formed so we could keep the families safe. That must be and is a priority in our city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.