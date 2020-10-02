After a September full of damaging wildfires, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced plans Friday to introduce some friendly fire to the Oak Creek Wildlife Area next week.
Cooler temperatures and higher humidity could allow the department to conduct controlled burns of 120 acres approximately 10 miles up the Oak Creek drainage, according to a release. If weather allows, the prescribed fire would help restore habitat and reduce potential fuels while also destroying invasive plants and rejuvenating existing foliage.
Although some areas could be closed during the early muzzleloader elk season scheduled for Oct. 3-9, wildlife department prescribed fire program manager Matt Eberlein said in the release that all lands will be open for the start of modern firearm elk season on Oct. 31. Some smoke may be visible for a couple hours after the burns.
The wildlife department initially planned to burn the 120 acres in February before the burn was postponed due to COVID-19. Other prescribed fire objectives for spring 2020 that could be completed later this fall include 226 acres of the Oak Creek Wildlife Area in Yakima and Kittitas counties, and 250 acres on the LT Murray Wildlife Area north of Selah.