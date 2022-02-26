A vigil is planned in downtown Yakima on Sunday afternoon for Ukraine.
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities is hosting the gathering at 4 p.m. Feb. 27 at Millennium Plaza, 22 S. Third St., according to information from the group. It is described as a time for prayer and sharing.
Russian troops closed in on Kyiv on Saturday. The invasion has driven thousands of Ukrainians from their homes in search of safety, the Associated Press reported.
