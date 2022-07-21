Walking along the Yakima Greenway in the morning light Monday, introspective and alone, Heights Church Pastor Mark Grange keeps a quick pace. He has covered about 5 miles of the 20-mile walk he’ll complete each day this week.
Grange is circling Yakima, praying over violence and other divisions impacting the city. He was inspired by the Bible story about the city of Jericho.
“I just set out to walk the perimeter of the city seven days in a row for walls to come down that have been affecting our community for years,” he said.
He started “Pray the Perimeter” in 2020 as the community was suffering from gun violence, drugs and overdoses, anger and bitterness, he said. At that time, it was a personal exercise in thoughtfulness and intention. This year he has invited community members to join the effort in their own way.
“I think the answer to violence and things like that, to me, is always community and collaboration,” Grange said. “Having a part in the community and walking the city that they love, collaborating together for something positive and hopefully seeing better results. That’s a little bit of the vision.”
Members of the church and other community members are encouraged to walk and pray in their neighborhood and throughout the city this week. Elaine Gonzalez, an attendee at Heights Church and a volunteer chaplain for the Yakima Police Department, is helping with the effort.
The church partners with the police department to show support for police and the work they do, Gonzalez said. For her part, she collects pass-alongs from law enforcement: information about violent incidents that is used to guide prayer.
“I mentioned that (to Grange) and said that we could be intentional about the strategies of places where some significant crimes may have occurred, or people have been victims, or just whatever needs to be shared,” Gonzalez said.
She decided to share that information with community members so they could pray at those locations, whether it be a neighborhood or school, the police or sheriff’s departments, the county jail, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, places of faith or elsewhere.
“I believe that prayer is powerful, and that when we’re putting those things before Jesus, that he hears our prayers, and that he answers our prayers,” Gonzalez said.
Community
Les Lyczewski and his wife, Kathy, residents of Selah, selected downtown Yakima as their place for prayer this week, walking along Yakima Avenue and circling the Yakima Police Department and the William O. Douglas Federal Building on South Third Street.
Les Lyczewski said it was an eye-opener to see the presence of homelessness in the city: people lying in the shade made by a building or in camps set up along Naches Avenue.
“Just recognizing the people who are walking with their items, praying the whole time,” he said. “Praying that God touch this Valley and help the people that just want a better life.”
The Yakima Valley has grown dark over the years, he said, but prayer is one of the most powerful tools God gives to people.
“God knows what needs to be done, but he wants to hear it from us,” he said. “He wants to know where our hearts are at.”
Bonnie Berg of Terrace Heights is praying for her neighbors this week, asking God to intervene in their lives and answer their troubles with health, family and more. She was excited about the community effort, thinking about others doing the same in their neighborhoods throughout the week.
“People in our church are feeling like they need to do something,” she said. “They’re stepping out, taking risks, praying and asking God to protect our community.”
For Berg, it was a time to focus on the people around her.
“I’m just hoping that I’m more aware of people in my neighborhood, that I see people more, maybe even connect with a few of them that I don’t know,” she said. “That’s my takeaway, and that we would see God move in some way.”
Lyczewski said a Bible verse had been weighing on his heart through the exercise. Jeremiah 29:7 says “Seek the welfare of the city where I have placed you.”
It’s the same verse Grange recited in a Facebook video documenting his walk.
“(God) has a calling for our lives as Christians to do that,” Lyczewski said. “We need to do that.”
