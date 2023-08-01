The closure of Powerhouse Road between Englewood and North 26th avenues will continue Tuesday through Friday for the next two weeks, until Aug. 11, city of Yakima officials announced.
In addition, water line work will result in traffic restrictions on Lincoln Avenue between North 16th and Clark avenues from Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 2-4.
Work on the water line project will begin at 7 a.m. and last until 3:30 p.m. each day, city officials announced.
Traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions in the project area. Due to heavy traffic volumes on Lincoln Avenue, drivers can expect delays. Drivers should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed.
The Powerhouse Road closure is required for a sidewalk construction project in the vicinity of Robertson Elementary School. The road closure is in effect from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day during project work hours.
This project, funded through the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program, began July 18.
Drivers are reminded the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the city is 20 mph.
For more information about these projects, contact Acting Construction Supervisor Dana Kallevig at 509-249-6813 or Water Distribution Supervisor Emilio Lopez at 509-575-6196.
