Powerhouse Road will be closed between Englewood and North 26th avenues starting Tuesday and through Friday, July 21.
The closure is required for a sidewalk construction project and will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day during project work hours.
Due to heavy traffic volumes on Powerhouse Road, drivers can expect delays and should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed, city officials noted in a news release. Detours around the construction site will be available.
The speed limit through city work zones is 20 mph. Access to homes and businesses in the project area will be maintained as best as possible and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the project area if necessary.
For more information, call Acting Construction Supervisor Dana Kallevig at 509-249-6813.
