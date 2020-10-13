Wind gusts anticipated to top 60 mph that could knock down trees and power lines have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Warning throughout Central and Eastern Washington, in effect between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m Tuesday.
The NWS warns that widespread power outages are likely. Their advisory also cautions that larger vehicles may experience difficulty while traveling, and says people should remain in the lower levels of their home and avoid windows during the windstorm.
For more information on how to prepare for a power outage in Yakima, visit Yakima County's website.