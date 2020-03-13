UPDATE: Power was restored shortly after 5 p.m., Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt said. The outage was caused by a mylar balloon shorting out electrical equipment, Gauntt said.
Pacific Power crews are working to restore power in Toppenish following an outage that affected more than 1,350 customers.
Tom Gauntt, a Pacific Power spokesman, said the cause of the outage, which is affecting the downtown area, is not known at this time. The power went out around 4:20 p.m., Gauntt said.
Power is expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m., according to the utility’s website. For more information, go to https://www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety.html.