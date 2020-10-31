TOPPENISH, Wash. — A Portland, Ore., man was killed in a head-on collision south of Toppenish Friday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Robert G. Yates, 55, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Spark south on U.S. Highway 97 about six miles south of Toppenish around 3:40 p.m. when he crossed into the northbound lane and hit a 2000 Dodge Caravan, according to a State Patrol news release.
Yates was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said, while the Caravan’s driver, 48-year-old Bret A. Wachter of Goldendale, was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima. Hospital staff said he was not listed as a patient as of Saturday.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the release said, and the crash remains under investigation.