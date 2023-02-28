WAPATO — Planning is underway for the sukiyaki dinner at the Yakima Buddhist Church, which will happen in person for the first time since 2020. But it won't happen on the usual day.
The sukiyaki dinner will take place May 7 instead of the traditional first Sunday of March. Church members held the dinner in early March 2020, right before the pandemic started and shutdown orders took effect. They canceled the 2021 and 2022 sukiyaki dinners.
Church members and supporters began meeting in late January to begin planning this year's sukiyaki dinner, which is the historic church's biggest annual fundraiser. The last two years, they asked people to donate to the church in place of buying tickets.
Lon Inaba, president of the Yakima Buddhist Church at 212 W. Second St., said organizers delayed the date because COVID-19 persists amid flu season. COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations dropped in Yakima County during January, but increased cases of RSV have added to the mix this flu season.
Organizers delayed the dinner date in hopes illness will be waning by May 7. Doors will open at 11 a.m. "Our biggest concern is COVID," Inaba said. "We want to make sure our members, volunteers and (guests) are safe."
Though the date and time are set, many other details are still being decided because of health precautions, Inaba said of the dinner, which takes place in the Bussei Kaikan (Buddhist Hall) gym next to the church.
"We're trying to look at how do we spread people out, how do we concentrate more on takeout. We're even considering a drive-thru," Inaba said. "We're trying to be prudent. We don't want to endanger any of our customers or our volunteers.
"We still have to raise funds," he added. "How do you have a system that will make a little bit of money as well as be the event for the community that people are used to seeing?"
Dozens of people help cut and clean the vegetables a few days before the dinner and prepare the cucumber salad and sukiyaki sauce. Work begins early the day of the dinner to prepare and cook the stir-fry beef, vegetables and yam noodles in a special sukiyaki sauce, and more volunteers help serve the meals, among other duties.
The sukiyaki dinner is a fundraiser, a celebration and a reunion not only for members and friends of the Buddhist Church, but for the Japanese communities that thrived in Wapato, Toppenish and Yakima before Yakima County residents of Japanese descent were forced into concentration camps during World War II. The communities in Toppenish and Yakima never recovered; the approximately 10% of those who returned after the war ended came back mostly to the Wapato area.
It usually draws more than 1,500 people from as far as Seattle, Spokane and the Tri-Cities. Many enjoy the chance to gather with friends and catch up over a traditional meal made with love.
Considering precautions have forced organizers to look at new ideas, Inaba said. They've been talking to other organizations, including members of the Filipino American Community of the Yakima Valley, whose hall is across the street. Members and supporters of the Valley's Japanese and Filipino communities support each other in fundraisers and other events.
"A drive-thru may be the best, safest means of having the event, but so many people depend on this as a social event. Maybe the city will let us close off the road," he said. "We're talking about outdoor seating. There's a lot of options; we don't really have anything nailed down."
The dinner is also a way to introduce people to the church, Inaba said.
"Maybe doing something like this will attract different people," he added. "Nothing stays the same."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.