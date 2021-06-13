Sonny Salsbury, well-known in Yakima as a singer and musician, youth minister and artist, first moved to the city in 1969.
The California native and his wife, Linda, stayed for eight years while he was youth director for First Presbyterian Church, now Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church. In 1977, they moved to La Jolla, Calif., and lived there for five years. Then he and Linda took a year-and-a-half-long road trip around the country to write, perform and sell his music.
A lot of churches were using his music at the time, he said. “And quite a few still are.”
After that they settled in Pasadena for a few years before moving back to Yakima County in 1988 to become directors of Camp Ghormley. They lived at the camp until 1997, when they moved back to the city of Yakima and Sonny became minister of music at West Valley Church for two years. In 1999, Sonny began his itinerant ministry of speaking and singing at church camps and started taking small groups of people on various outdoor trips. He is an avid hiker and ran for years.
In 2008, they relocated to Pismo Beach, and then moved back to Yakima about 2 1/2 years ago.
Clearly, Yakima has a hold on the couple, who have been married 62 years, and they plan to stay this time. They are happily settled in their circa 1904 home in the historic Chestnut-Barge neighborhood and have made it their own, with a painting studio for Sonny and a place for Linda to create her seashell assemblages.
Selling the house years ago fell through, so they rented it out. “Linda feels that God saved this house for her because she loves it so much,” Sonny said.
Sonny, who is 83, is still singing and writing Christian music and making art. He just finished a painting of the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market along with his biggest artwork yet — a 4-by-5-foot piece commissioned by Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church highlighting its history, which began in 1895 with tent meetings.
He is thankful music is still part of his life, and happy to say he’s cancer free after bouts with the disease a few years ago. He and Linda, who have two sons, are glad they returned to Yakima.
“We’re grateful to be back here,” Sonny said.
‘Spend your life helping kids’
His two paintings are so new that Sonny hasn’t yet shared them with the public or the church. Grace of Christ member and longtime friend Rosanne Bacon — whose family has commissioned a few of Sonny’s paintings of their own — is holding on to the artworks until July 11, when the church’s painting will be unveiled during the 9 a.m. service.
A meet-and-greet will take place after the service, outside on the Yakima Avenue side yard, Bacon said. The church is at 9 S. Eighth Ave., and anyone is welcome to attend, she added.
“It is a dream come true. When we updated our church, we took down a lot of our photos,” Bacon said. She and others on the church’s mission ministry committee wanted a visual summary of an oral history of the church, so Sonny included numerous scenes that members will recognize. It took him about 200 hours.
“It’s a little representation of everything,” Bacon said.
Born in Los Angeles in 1938, Sonny grew up in Oakland and Pasadena. As a young boy, Sonny was chosen to be on “The Art Linkletter Show.” Art asked, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”
“A player for the Oakland Oaks or a missionary in Africa. I could collect snakes and tell people about Jesus,” he told Art. He was fascinated by snakes and other reptiles.
After graduating from high school in Pasadena, Sonny attended Pasadena College (now Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego). He played basketball and sang in a quartet as a freshman. He wasn’t absolutely sure what he wanted to do when he first got into college, but inspiration came soon enough.
“That summer of my freshman year, I felt like God said to me, ‘Sonny, I want you to spend your life helping kids,’” Sonny recalled. “At that time, there wasn’t a single class in youth ministry.”
So he graduated with an education degree in 1960 and joined the staff of the Youth for Christ organization on campus, of which his brother Dick was president. He and Linda married and moved to Yakima so he could take the job as youth director at what was then First Presbyterian Church.
“When I was here (the first time), that’s when my music career really took off,” Sonny said.
Many fondly remember Sonny’s time directing Gospel Press, a youth choir at First Presbyterian. The group even traveled to California to make a record, among several Sonny has made with his music. “We had a good time with the Gospel Press,” he said.
He and his four younger siblings came from a musical family. Their dad sang with Fred Waring and his Pennsylvanians. Sonny’s youngest brother, Ron, was with Ron Salsbury & JC Power Outlet.
“They came here and did a big concert at Davis High School,” Sonny said.
Look for the cat
Though music is his first love, Sonny estimated he’s created hundreds of artworks since he began painting in 1982. “It’s kind of a little hobby,” he said with characteristic modesty. “I liked to draw and doodle around a little bit when I was a kid.”
His first painting was for the cover of his LP “Song of Bethlehem,” which was released in January 1983.
“In 1982-83, when Linda and I took the trip round the country in the RV we named Ashley — because we decorated it with Laura Ashley (accessories), they were getting ready to publish ... ‘Song of Bethlehem,’” Sonny said. “I did a painting for the cover of that LP. That was beginning of me doing painting.”
Someone asked Sonny about his artistic style. That’s a good question. Someone at an art show said his style is naive, he said. He’s OK with that. One definition of naive is “skilled but untrained,” he added.
Studying Sonny’s brightly colored and intricately detailed depictions of familiar Yakima landmarks and houses is a delightful experience. Sonny’s nostalgic paintings echo Grandma Moses’ style in a way. They show places and gatherings that people remember with fondness.
The paintings require a close look or you might miss something. Sonny paints a cat or two into every artwork. It’s fun to look for them. His painting of the house at 208 S. 28th Ave. shows a tuxedo cat looking out from behind a chain-link fence.
In another example of the fun he has with his creations, Sonny painted James Taylor song titles throughout his artwork of Taylor performing at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George.
Though he used to have some paintings for sale in a studio in Pismo Beach, Calif., he doesn’t sell his artwork at galleries these days. He asks people interested in buying or commissioning artworks to call him at 805-709-6605. A painting of a single house takes about 30 hours.
It’s important for Sonny and Linda to keep doing what they love. He’s glad they can and hopes to accomplish as much as he can in the time between the year he was born and the year he dies.
“I want to make the dash count,” he said.