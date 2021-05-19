Police seek the public’s help in identifying a man found dead Sunday in vacant lot in the 4400 block of Alpine Way.
Foul play isn’t suspected in the man’s death, according to a Yakima Police Department news release.
The man’s body was discovered about 4 p.m., the release said.
The man is described as of Hispanic or Native American descent with shoulder-length black hair and receding hairline. He’s about 5 feet tall and about 120 pounds with one or more missing upper font teeth, the release said.
The man was wearing black jeans, a black belt with a Louis Vuitton belt buckle and brown cowboy boots.
Anyone with information about this man’s identity is being asked to call the department’s investigation division at 509-575-6200.