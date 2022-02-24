Yakima police need the public's help finding a suspect after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night at a North First Street laundromat.
An employee at the Delaney’s Lost Sock, 404 N. First St., told Yakima police she was working in the office when a man came up from behind, carrying a silver pistol. He was wearing a black jacket and had a blue bandana over his face.
The suspect took cash and fled after he forced the employee to open the register.
“We need the public’s help with this robbery,” Capt. Jay Seely said in a news release. “Someone knows this guy. He’s wearing a distinct jacket and shoes and we hope someone recognizes his clothing and calls our Criminal Investigations Division.”
Anyone with information about the robbery should call Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.