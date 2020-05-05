A 59-year-old Union Gap man is out on $10,000 bail after Union Gap police say he fired a gun at his stepson Friday morning.
Police were called to a home in the 2100 block of South 10th Avenue shortly before 2:40 a.m. on a report of shots fired. A man standing outside told police that his stepfather was drunk and fired a gun at him inside the house, according to a police affidavit.
Officers used a loudspeaker to contact the man, who eventually crawled out the front door and appeared “highly intoxicated,” the affidavit said.
Officers found a bullet hole in the living room wall and a corresponding hole in a mirror in the bedroom next to the living room, the affidavit said. Nobody was injured by the bullet, the affidavit said.
Armed with a search warrant, officers searched the house and found a .38-caliber revolver next to the suspects’ bed with four cartridges and a spent shell casing in the cylinder, as well as a bullet found in the bedroom next to the living room, the affidavit said.
The man posted $10,000 bail Saturday, which Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld upheld during a preliminary appearance hearing Monday.