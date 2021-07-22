Yakima police investigating an alleged break-in at Yakima City Council candidate Garth McKinney’s home found no evidence of burglary or the harassment McKinney described, even after reviewing his video surveillance.
Police went to McKinney’s home in the 4800 block of Avalanche Avenue around 3 a.m. July 6 on a report of suspicious circumstances, according to a YPD incident report obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic.
McKinney posted about the incident on social media, accusing other candidates and public officials of being involved. Police found no evidence of that.
McKinney did not respond to multiple phone messages and emails seeking comment.
Dispatchers told the responding officer that the reporting party heard voices and the sound of glass breaking, and a car alarm was going off in the background of the 911 call, the report said.
When the officer arrived, McKinney told him that “They were out to get (McKinney)”, and when the officer asked who was out to get him, McKinney — who was sweating profusely and pacing back and forth — said, “They are all over,” the report said.
McKinney said that there were 10-12 people in his yard, that they were in the grass, had gone into his house and flashed high beams from their vehicles at him, the report said. McKinney said he had been having issues with those people before. The report did not identify them.
While reviewing security camera footage, McKinney pointed at the screen and said “There they are,” but the officer said he could only see tree branches and his patrol vehicle, the report said. Nor did the officer see the 10 people that McKinney said the cameras captured standing on top of his camper, the report said.
No further action was taken by police, YPD Capt. Shawn Boyle said earlier.
The officer said that McKinney said he was not in danger, but McKinney wanted the police to be aware of the situation and provide extra patrols around his house, the report said.
Charges pending
The July 6 incident was not McKinney’s only encounter with police this year.
McKinney is charged with second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. He’s accused of hitting a 26-year-old woman, throwing his motorcycle helmet through the window of her relatives’ apartment and pointing a gun at them.
He and the woman dispute the police account. The incident occurred March 28. McKinney has a trial date tentatively set for Jan. 18.
McKinney is out on pretrial release. He is one of four people running for the District 6 Yakima City Council seat.