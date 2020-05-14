YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police detectives are continuing to look for leads into the death of a 39-year-old Yakima man who was shot Tuesday night.
Detectives are going along the route that Danny Lee Branscomb and his assailants drove before he was shot at the intersection of North Sixth Street and Gordon Road, said police Capt. Jay Seely. Officers are looking for witnesses as well as video recordings, Seely said.
Police were called to the area of Gordon Road for a report of shots fired around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. Seely said a woman told dispatchers her husband had been shot.
Officers found Branscomb shot in a car, and he was pronounced dead a short time later at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital.
Branscomb was killed by a shot to the head, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice following a Thursday autopsy. He declared the death a homicide.
Branscomb was a documented Sureño gang member, Seely said, with court records showing prior convictions on drug and theft charges. His death is the 15th in Yakima County this year, and the fifth in the city.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.