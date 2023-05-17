Law enforcement officers removed a man who barricaded himself in a home in the 400 block of Selah Avenue near Wixson Park in Selah early Wednesday, officials said.
A 911 call came in at around 2:30 a.m. from a woman who had an uninvited man in her home, said Selah Police Chief Dan Christman. The woman had a no contact order against the man.
Officers got the woman and her two children out of the home. The man barricaded himself in one of home's rooms, Christman said.
The Yakima Police Department SWAT team arrived at around 8 a.m., Christman said. They removed the man and took him into custody. No one was hurt.
Christman said Selah police were familiar with the couple and had responded to incidents at the home before.
Officers from Selah, Yakima, the Sheriff's Office and Union Gap were on scene.
Due to the incident's proximity to Selah’s Robert Lince Early Learning Center, the Selah School District sent messages home to parents. The messages outlined a plan on how classes would proceed if the incident was not resolved by the start of class. Classes at Robert Lince start at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesdays.
Police gave the school district the “all clear” around 9 a.m, said Heidi Diener, district public relations specialist for the Selah School District.
Editor's note: This story was updated to include information from the Selah Police Department.
