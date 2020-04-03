Yakima police arrested a 17-year-old, and are looking for two other suspects in an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon.
Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, the Yakima Police Department responded to a robbery in progress at a glass and vape shop on the 2300 block of South First Street, according to a news release.
Three suspects allegedly entered the store and attempted to steal cannabis-smoking paraphernalia and a cellphone, police said in the release. When confronted by two store employees, the suspects allegedly assaulted the employees, breaking the items they were trying to steal.
The three suspects fled in a vehicle before police arrived at the scene. Employees were able to provide the vehicle’s license plate number, according to the news release.
The police notified the vehicle owner Thursday afternoon. Police found out that a 17-year-old boy, who was the owner’s son, drove the vehicle without permission. When the suspect returned home, police notified police, who took the suspect into custody. The suspect has been charged with a count of second-degree robbery.
Police said they are not releasing the suspect’s name as he is a minor. Police have not yet located the other two suspects, a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or by calling 911. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app that can be downloaded at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm.