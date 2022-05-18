Police on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old man believed to be involved in the death of a woman in Union Gap earlier this week.
Nicole M. Haggarty, 39, died Monday at Yakima Memorial Hospital of injuries she sustained after she was ejected from a moving car, according to Union Gap police.
That day, police responded to a call about an injured woman in the 1800 block of Rainier Place and found Haggarty badly injured.
Police learned that she was a passenger in a car and engaged in a physical domestic dispute with its driver, according to a news release.
Witnesses at the scene described the car, its driver and events leading to the incident, the release said.
Police received tips about the suspect’s whereabouts Tuesday and arrested him without incident on Leisure Hill Drive in Union Gap with the help of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, the release said.
He faces possible charges of second-degree murder, domestic violence hit and run death, unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault, the release said.
Police found the suspect vehicle abandoned in an orchard near the 4900 block of Konnowac Pass Road, the release said.
