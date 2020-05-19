About 2,800 Pacific Power customers lost power due to electric pole fires on opposite sides of the Upper Yakima Valley on Tuesday.
More than 870 customers in the West Valley area lost power around 1:25 p.m., said Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gaunt. Around 3:20 p.m., power went out in parts of Terrace Heights and Moxee, Gaunt said.
Both outages were the results of pole fires, which Gauntt said were believed to have started as a result of a combination of dust building up on equipment and Tuesday’s rain.
West Valley residents were expected to get their power restored by 6:30 p.m., with East Valley expected to get power back by 7 p.m., Gauntt said.