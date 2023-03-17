National nonprofit Poder Latinx will have a free citizenship clinic for Yakima residents on April 15.

Poder Latinx is a nationwide organization that focuses on strengthening political engagement and power for Latino communities in the United States. Organizers were active in Yakima last year through non-partisan voter engagement efforts.

The free citizenship clinic will be preceded by an informational session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. It is required for residents who are interested in the workshop a month later, according to a Poder Latinx news release.

The event will be at Centro Chinampa at 507 W. Chestnut Ave. in Yakima and is taking place in partnership with OneAmerica, an immigrant rights nonprofit.

Attendees will be informed about what documents and knowledge they will need for the clinic on April 15. There will be a pro-bono attorney who will help answer questions, according to the press release, and information will be available in English and Spanish.

Community members do not need to bring anything to the March 18 informational session. They should sign up online to attend.

This will be more clinics and informational sessions in the future, said Karoll Marroni, a Poder Latinx communications associate.

“While this is the first citizenship workshop Poder Latinx will carry out in Yakima, this is only the first of many as this becomes a recurring program,” Marroni said in an email.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

RFA/Latino Community and Lower Valley Reporter

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment