National nonprofit Poder Latinx will have a free citizenship clinic for Yakima residents on April 15.
Poder Latinx is a nationwide organization that focuses on strengthening political engagement and power for Latino communities in the United States. Organizers were active in Yakima last year through non-partisan voter engagement efforts.
The free citizenship clinic will be preceded by an informational session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. It is required for residents who are interested in the workshop a month later, according to a Poder Latinx news release.
The event will be at Centro Chinampa at 507 W. Chestnut Ave. in Yakima and is taking place in partnership with OneAmerica, an immigrant rights nonprofit.
Attendees will be informed about what documents and knowledge they will need for the clinic on April 15. There will be a pro-bono attorney who will help answer questions, according to the press release, and information will be available in English and Spanish.
Community members do not need to bring anything to the March 18 informational session. They should sign up online to attend.
This will be more clinics and informational sessions in the future, said Karoll Marroni, a Poder Latinx communications associate.
“While this is the first citizenship workshop Poder Latinx will carry out in Yakima, this is only the first of many as this becomes a recurring program,” Marroni said in an email.
