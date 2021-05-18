An $8 million pledge from MultiCare Health System to Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima will be used to help construct a new building on campus.
PNWU has been expanding its efforts to train health care professionals to serve rural and underserved communities in the Northwest. The school and MultiCare, a Tacoma-based nonprofit health care system, first launched a partnership in 2019.
The university will use the $8 million to expand its Yakima campus with a new Student Learning Collaborative building, said PNWU in a news release. The university hopes to foster collaboration among disciplines and provide more space for new programs.
The building expansion will include laboratories, classrooms, fitness areas, yoga studios, lounges, gathering spaces and a simulation center, said Dr. Heather Fritz, founding director of the School of Occupational Therapy.
The building is slated to open in August 2023 and will be used by all PNWU programs, including two new programs — physical therapy and occupational therapy. They plan to welcome their first cohorts of students in the fall 2022 and fall 2023, respectively.
"It's perfect timing for this SLC building to get built because it will expand all of our space," said Dr. Peggy Trueblood, program director for the School of Physical Therapy. "We all need more teaching space, laboratories and bigger classrooms."
The new space will allow students of all academic disciplines to collaborate through shared study spaces, Trueblood said.
Fritz said that collaboration will be valuable for learning.
“It's a total plus for our (occupational therapy) students that they're going to be able to mingle in this space with (physical therapy) students and college of medicine students,” Fritz said. “It's going to raise the awareness overall of what (occupational therapy) has to offer."
PNWU's overall partnership with MultiCare creates opportunities for students to work at MultiCare sites and complete clinical field work required for graduation. In turn, MultiCare gains therapists in areas like Yakima where there are shortages of physical therapists and occupational therapists, school officials said.
“The partnership brings tremendous opportunities for PNWU students to learn from skilled clinicians at MultiCare, and we eagerly collaborate with MultiCare to develop the next generation of healers and leaders for the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest,” said Dr. Michael Lawler, president of PNWU, in a statement.