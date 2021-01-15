A longtime Lower Yakima Valley doctor and faculty member at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences has been named the school's first chief diversity officer.
Dr. Mirna I. Ramos-Diaz will work with her university colleagues "to educate, engage, empower and advocate for the PNWU community and our partners by cultivating resources to create and affirm an environment that is inclusive, equitable and diverse," a news release said.
"Through those efforts, PNWU aims to become a model for diversity, equity and inclusive excellence."
Ramos-Diaz is a self-described immigrant, second-language learner, minority, bridge builder, pediatrician and teacher, according to the news release. This year marks her 10th at PNWU.
Along with university courses, she leads several important initiatives, according to the staff directory at pnwu.edu. They include the Roots to Wings Mentoring program, whose purpose is to create an educational/mentoring pathway enabling Native American and Hispanic youth from the Yakima Valley to become health professionals.
"I am committed to collaborating with internal and external stakeholders in fostering an environment of inclusion for all through authentic and respectful dialogue," Ramos-Diaz said in the release.. "It is through listening with compassion that we will come closer to achieving equity and revolutionize health care.”