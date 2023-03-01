Pacific Northwest University’s Butler-Haney Hall will be filled with the sounds of children as they attend the university’s annual Mini Med-School on Saturday.
Parents and students will have the chance to check out PNWU’s campus while learning about the school’s many educational programs. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Members of the school’s Student Osteopathic Medical Association and the Pediatrics Club will host a campus-wide scavenger hunt and lessons on how to use a stethoscope and will offer kids an opportunity to learn more about health and the human body.
“We hope to invite children in and expose them to what a day is like in the life of a doctor,” said Sabrina Do, a student doctor and vice president of the Student Osteopathic Medical Association.
“We’re trying to do our part in opening the doors to children that may never be exposed to medicine. We really just want to expose kids early on to medicine so they can think about if that’s something they want to do in the future.”
Do said other clubs, like the radiology club, will offer lessons on bone names and locations. Kids will also have the opportunity to learn new stretches from members of the school’s Physical Therapy Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.