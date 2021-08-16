Pacific Northwest University launched a one-year master’s program in medical sciences with the start of the new school year, resuming the preparatory program previously in place at Heritage University.
Launched by Heritage in 2012, the Master of Medical Arts in Sciences program graduated 100% of its students and prepared 225 graduates to enter medical or professional schools including those in pharmaceutics, medicine, dental, nurse practitioner and physician assistant schools, PNWU said in a news release.
The new program will continue preparing students to become health care professionals, graduating 30-40 students each year with a background in a broad range of science topics, it said. The goal of the program is to strengthen their qualification for admissions to medical or professional schools.
The program "aligns with PNWU’s mission by recruiting students from rural, medically underserved, diverse populations, or Northwest areas, then providing a rigorous, supportive curriculum whereby graduates demonstrate readiness for medical and health professional programs as well as advanced health care or medical sciences employment in the communities from which they come,” program director Dr. Mark Taylor was quoted as saying.
The university received accreditation for the program in December 2020. The inaugural class of 41 Master of Medical Arts in Sciences students began their studies last week.