The Washington Department of Transportation plans to build a new roundabout on Highway 97 this summer near Toppenish with the goal of reducing collisions and the severity of crashes in the area.
It’s one of two planned between Union Gap and Toppenish. The first roundabout will be built this summer at Highway 97 at McDonald and Becker roads. A contractor has not yet been selected for the project and a start date has not been set. WSDOT anticipates the construction will take as little as a few months to complete.
A virtual tour of the project is available online through Feb. 5. The tour will provide a look at the project design and contact information for questions or concerns.
The location of the second roundabout will be near Wapato at Highway 97 and Jones Road. The start date for construction is tentatively set for 2022.
The area has a history of severe and fatal crashes, with one of the highest pedestrian fatality rates in the state.
In the past 10 years, 350 pedestrians have been injured in collisions and another 22 have died on Highway 97 between Union Gap and Satus Pass, the tribe said previously. The Highway 97 corridor has the highest number of pedestrian fatalities of Native American and Alaskan Natives in the state of Washington, WSDOT said.
Summer Derrey, a WSDOT communications officer, said the department initially proposed more roundabouts in the area, but changed plans after hearing concerns from the Yakama Nation.
“Over the past 10 years we’ve developed a partnership and worked side by side with the Yakama Nation,” Derrey said. “We’ve done community surveys, held listening sessions, and surveys to make sure we are coming up with mutual solutions.”
WSDOT established the Tribal Traffic Safety Advisory Board to advise on tribal initiatives and investments designed to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries of Native Americans in Washington.
Roundabouts are a preferred alternative to standard four-way and stoplight-controlled intersections because they eliminate head-on and T-bone collisions, reduce speeds to 20 mph, reduce severity of crashes and reduce conflict points by 75%, according to WSDOT.
Roundabouts improve pedestrian safety by having pedestrians cross one direction of traffic at a time and lower vehicle speeds also reduces the chance of injury.