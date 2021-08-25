A burn planned to prevent the spread of the Schneider Springs Fire toward Naches was postponed Wednesday, fire officials said.
Conditions at Bethel Ridge were not favorable, information officer Magan Walker said. The burn, which would have met the growing fire on its southeastern edge, is expected to take multiple days to complete.
Firefighters will reevaluate the weather, wind and fire line conditions Thursday, Walker said.
The Schneider Springs Fire grew another 3,714 acres overnight Wednesday, even as fire crews made progress during night operations.
The fire 18 miles northwest of Naches was 71,907 acres Wednesday morning, the fire report said. There are 530 people working on the fire.
A weak cold front is expected to move through Wednesday night, followed by precipitation. The front will bring cooler weather and better firefighting conditions.
But the rain will not be enough to disperse smoke, according to an air quality outlook. Wednesday's air quality ranged from moderate to unhealthy levels in Yakima. The air quality is expected to be unsafe for sensitive groups Thursday.
As of Wednesday, no structures had been lost and no injuries had been reported in the Schneider Springs Fire.
Crews
Night operations Wednesday continued to improve the line on the southern end, the fire report said.
Crews remain focused on structure protection Wednesday.
“Firefighters and suppression resources will shift around the fire to protect communities, limit further fire spread, and focus their actions where to have the greatest success,” the fire report said Wednesday.
Firefighters worked to prepare structures near Bumping River Road on Wednesday, Walker said.
Crews also worked on line construction on the north and northeast parts of the fire, while continuing to strengthen existing lines on the southern edge.
Night operations will continue, Walker said.
Evacuations and closures
The evacuation level for State Route 410 was lowered to a Level 2 “be set” evacuation level. The evacuation order along Highway 12 was reduced to a Level 1 “be ready” evacuation order. Bumping River Road remains in a Level 3 “go now” order.
A Red Cross shelter for those who have been evacuated has been established at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave. in Yakima.
Parts of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and the state’s Oak Creek Wildlife Unit are closed because of the fire.
The closure is between Highway 12 and State Route 410. Forest closure orders are different from evacuation levels.
This story has been updated with new information.