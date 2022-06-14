Nobody was injured when a small plane crashed at the Yakima Air Terminal June 9.
A two-seat airplane was landing at the airport and tipped on its nose, city spokesman Randy Beehler said. The plane’s propeller was damaged, but Beehler said the pilot and passenger were unhurt.
Yakima Fire Department sent two apparatus out to the crash to contain spilled fuel, according to the firefighters’ union Facebook page.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board investigated the crash, Beehler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.