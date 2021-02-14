The vision for repurposing the Pacific Avenue jail was clear: There would be a homeless shelter, medical and substance abuse services, employment services and eventually transitional and long-term housing.
The plan was to establish a single service hub called the Yakima County Care Campus on the 10-acre jail site to help homeless people get off the streets and begin or resume productive lives.
Now with a new Yakima County Commission, that vision may change.
Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde — who is on the homeless committee — said more discussion is needed to determine the best use of the site. Discussions have been thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“Whatever we do we want to avoid duplication of services,” he said.
Linde was appointed to fill a vacancy created by Commissioner Norm Childress’ death in September.
Former longtime Commissioner Mike Leita — who spearheaded the Care Campus idea — was surprised to learn the project is returning to the planning table. He said it had significant support from stakeholders and was ready to go when he retired in December 2019.
“We had a plan and I am very disappointed that that plan has not been consummated,” Leita said.
Meanwhile, area homeless shelters are full, leaving service providers worried what may happen when Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide moratorium on evictions is lifted.
Union Gospel Mission on North First Street in Yakima is housing about 200 people a night, said Mike Johnson, the mission’s executive director.
Camp Hope, a homeless encampment behind the former Kmart in east Yakima, is regularly housing nearly 100 homeless people a night, said camp Director Mike Kay.
“We’re getting calls from people saying: ‘Hey I may become homeless in next couple of months — what services are available?’” Kay said. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to drive around town and see that homelessness is increasing downtown and even along the river.”
The Care Campus
Leita said he and Childress, who died of pancreatic cancer in September, spent a year meeting with area service providers, Yakima city officials and other stakeholders to get consensus on the plan.
The goal was to centralize services in one area to better reach the homeless and other community members lacking support.
The plan entailed converting a large storage building into an emergency homeless shelter to immediately house those living on the streets. The storage building once housed the search and rescue team of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
The building was being cleared out at the end of 2019 to make way for the shelter. The jail — which has never been fully utilized — would have been remodeled to house homeless families and single women with children.
Johnson said the jail’s design — which consists of pod-style dorms — would be perfect for conversion into temporary or emergency housing.
“All of the primary homeless providers were looking at the project,” he said. “We all were pretty excited about it.”
The jail was built with a state-of-the art kitchen and medical facilities, which sit unused.
Eventually, the plan called for transitional and long-term housing to be built on the 10-acre site.
Creating the Care Campus wasn’t an effort to replace any service providers, but to bring them together onto a single campus, Leita said.
For example, Camp Hope — where homeless people have been living in heated military tents — would have moved into the shelter.
“This would once and for all become a focal point for the community to deal with this problem in a holistic way instead of fractioned solutions,” Leita said.
Problem-solving
Yakima County receives more than $2 million a year in state and local homeless funding.
County Commissioners in late 2019 approved a 0.1% mental health sales tax that was widely supported by area service providers, law enforcement agencies and judges.
The tax was estimated to generate about $3 million a year that would be used to channel services to the Care Campus.
Former Commissioner Vicki Baker, who was appointed to Leita’s position when he retired in December 2019 with a year left in his term, secured a $275,000 state grant to pay for project design plans.
Attention was diverted when the pandemic hit in March. The state grant wasn’t used, Baker lost her seat to Amanda McKinney in the November, election and revenue generated from the mental health tax has been set aside.
An unclear path forward
Linde said there needs to be further discussion to decide whether an emergency shelter is needed, but long-term housing wouldn’t be a good fit.
“I don’t think turning this into a long-term housing for the homeless is our goal,” Linde said. “We’re not sure we want to get into that business.”
He pointed to Seattle, saying the city is spending a lot on homelessness without any real improvements.
“So we really have to be careful,” he said. “Things like this can become a bottomless pit.”
Linde said he’d rather focus on the issues causing homelessness and build a plan tackling that.
He said substance abuse and mental health issues are behind most of the problems the county is facing, such as homelessness and crime.
“It’s a major factor in our community right now,” he said.
The county plans to ask the state to reappropriate the design grant this July, at which time he should have a better idea of what the project will entail.
Linde said it may focus more on mental health and substance abuse services than anything else.
“Whatever we put in place, we have to have measures to define and track success,” he said.