Plaintiffs suing Yakima County commissioners over alleged violations of the Open Public Meetings Act say they’ve uncovered more than 100 instances where such violations occurred.
The plaintiffs are Thurston County Attorney Arthur West and Yakima resident Angie Girard, a write-in candidate challenging Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney for District 1.
West and Girard have filed separate lawsuits that mirror each other. They claim Yakima County Commissioners, who also serve on the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health, conducted business in email exchanges that should have been handled in public meetings.
Their complaints stem from an ordinance commissioners approved in January 2021 that gave them more power over the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health.
On Monday, Girard and West each filed amendments to their complaints after reviewing new records they received July 6 through public disclosure requests.
They've received 29 installments in all, but highlight emails and text messages from the most recent records in their amendments.
“This number of violations is unprecedented and probably represents an all-time record in the State of Washington,” West said in his motion seeking the amendments to the case.
The amendments identified several email discussions between McKinney and fellow Commissioners LaDon Linde and Ron Anderson. Some of the discussions also included Prosecutor Joe Brusic and Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Don Anderson.
The emails involved discussions ranging from the ordinance creating new health board rules and a COVID-19 proclamation to a high school coronavirus vaccination contest and project funding.
Those discussions belonged in open public meetings, West and Girard said in their lawsuits.
McKinney and Linde declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.
Don Anderson also declined to comment, saying he had yet to read the amendments. Brusic did not immediately respond to phone messages and an email seeking comment.
Emails, text messages
Amendments to the lawsuit include emails between commissioners, Brusic and Don Anderson concerning an ordinance calling for rule changes to the health board. Those commissioner-driven changes never took effect.
The emails began Dec. 4, 2021, and reveal discussions concerning the drafting, editing and finalizing of a letter to the health district and the ordinance changing health board rules.
The rule changes gave commissioners more authority on the health board, which at the time was comprised of the three commissioners, two city representatives and two citizen members. The board’s composition has since changed under a new state law.
Don Anderson responded to all three commissioners in a Dec. 9, 2021, email with his changes in a revised ordinance.
“Please let me know if (you) see anything that doesn’t jibe with your expectations of if I have left out any requested provisions,” Don Anderson wrote the email.
Those discussions, the plaintiffs argue, should have been public. Two-way communication — whether by phone, text or email — between two or more members of the three-member commission constitutes a quorum, West said.
Similar email discussions began Jan. 6, 2021, about a proclamation concerning the county’s response to the pandemic. Brusic and Don Anderson engaged in emails with all three commissioners about the revisions.
The proclamation favored local authorities governing Yakima County’s response to the pandemic and opposed state mandates.
“Most disturbingly, these closed-door email meetings discussing County business and finalizing the details of a major ordinance were facilitated by counsel for the County, whose duty it is to counsel its clients on lawful behavior, as well as protect and shield the County and its citizens from the unlawful behavior of its agents and the liability for the taxpayers that illegal conduct can engender,” Girard’s lawsuit amendment said.
In one email, McKinney requested “corporate counsel to file a petition to Yakima Superior Court for an injunction against the enforcement and application of the ‘Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery’ and ask Commissioners Anderson and Linde to ‘reply all’ to determine if the entire BOCC is in agreement with my proposal for the immediate ratification of the proclamation and filing of the injunction.”
There were also emails about using Ron Anderson’s rubber signature stamp, with his permission, to sign off on the proclamation because he was out of town.
Plaintiffs also point to emails sent by Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers, a health board member.
She emailed a quorum of the health board about a high school coronavirus vaccination contest that was being promoted by the health district.
“I think it is important we halt the release of this material until the Board of Health has the opportunity to discuss a policy around this type of messaging,” Byers wrote in the May 19, 2021, email.
Girard’s lawsuit mentioned text messages McKinney sent to Byers earlier that day, alerting her the health district had initiated the contest in schools.
Commissioner Anderson
West named all three commissioners individually in his lawsuit as well as the commission as a whole and the health board.
Naming the commissioners individually meant they were being sued in their individual capacity and would not be represented by the county.
Commissioner Ron Anderson, however, is off the hook. Last month he agreed to pay $5,500 in a settlement agreement in West’s lawsuit.
Girard did not name Anderson in her lawsuit. Initially her focus began with emails from McKinney and Linde requesting health district staff draft a resolution reflecting the ordinance changing health board rules.
Health district officials questioned whether that should go before the health board for approval.
Girard said didn’t sue Anderson in his individual capacity because he was not part of those email exchanges.
West and Girard seek an order finding McKinney and Linde in violation of the Open Public Meetings Act, an injunction preventing commissioners from meeting in serial emails and subject to penalties — $500 for each first offense and $1,000 for each subsequent offense.
