The Plaid Door of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church is offering grants to local nonprofits.
The Plaid Door, at 220 N. 40th Ave. in Yakima, is a consignment and thrift shop. Half the annual net profit is distributed to local nonprofits. The mission is to help provide educational opportunities, food for the hungry and shelter for the homeless, according to a news release.
A total of more than $9,000 will be distributed. The due date for grant applications is May 6. Applicants must be a 501c(3) operating in Yakima County and have goals compatible with The Plaid Door.
Applications and more information are available at https://sttimothyyakima.org. At the top of the home page, go to the Plaid Door button and click on grant application. Print an application and mail the completed form to: The Plaid Door, C/O St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 4105 Richey Road, Yakima, WA 98908.
