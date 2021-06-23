With temperatures expected to climb above 100 through the weekend, the start times for Pippins games have been pushed back, and a big 4-H horse show has been canceled.
High temperatures will be 100 or higher in Yakima from Friday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Yakima Valley Pippins have pushed back the start of their three games this weekend against Walla Walla Sweets at Yakima County Stadium. Friday and Saturday, which were originally scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., will now begin at 7:35, while Sunday's contest will begin at 7:05, an hour later than it was initially slated to start.
All weekend events for the Washington State Junior Horse Show have been canceled due for the safety of people and animals, the organization’s board said in a news release on Wednesday.
The cancellations cover WSJHS Gaming at Black Rock Arena on Thursday, the WSJHS-4H Performance Show on Friday and the WSJHS Washington State Classic for Saturday and Sunday at at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in Ellensburg. For updates and information, go to Yakima County 4-H on Facebook.
Sunday racing at Emerald Downs also was canceled because of the heat.
Yakima is expecting to see highs of 105 on Saturday, 109 on Sunday, 110 Monday, 107 Tuesday and 102 on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. An excessive heat watch calling for dangerously hot conditions is in effect from Friday afternoon through Wednesday evening for the region.
People should be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and check up on friends and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially in hot weather when temperatures can become lethal in a matter of minutes.