Pinwheels will be set up Saturday on 40th Avenue and Englewood Avenue in Yakima as part of the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
More than 100 people are expected to walk with family and friends around the Yakima Valley to raise funds and awareness to end Alzheimer’s disease. People will be walking throughout the community instead of having a large, in-person gathering this year, according to a news release.
The “promise garden” of pinwheels will be set up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for drive-by viewing, with an opening ceremony online at 9 a.m.
More than 120,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s in Washington and 353,000 unpaid family caregivers providing support to a loved one with the disease.
This year’s goal is to raise $30,000. Donations can be made to an individual who is walking, or directly on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.
Register or contribute at alz.org/walk or by calling 800-272-3900.