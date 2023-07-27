The Yakima Health District will start distributing a small portion of its recently purchased stock of the opioid overdose-reversing drug, Narcan, to select businesses in the county.
Last month, the health district purchased 1,500 boxes of nasal spray Narcan with the goal of distributing the drug to businesses. A pilot program will distribute Narcan to three McDonald’s locations in the county to start.
During a board of health meeting Wednesday, Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the health district, said the pilot program will help the district and participating businesses better understand how to run the program smoothly.
“There are quite a bit of questions that are coming up about logistics and training that's needed,” Bravo said. “There are different questions around risk and insurance for businesses specifically so we’ll be making sure that we get all those kinks sorted out before we reach out to the broader community.”
The district began pursuing the program after getting requests from local businesses.
Bravo said the health district is collecting data on overdose hotspots to determine what businesses to distribute to after the pilot program ends.
The health district also purchased two Narcan-dispending vending machines.
The cost of the Narcan and the two vending machines amounts to just over $90,000. Stephanie Ruiz, a spokesperson for the health district, said the 1,500 boxes of Narcan cost $71,250 and the vending machines cost $20,628. Both purchases were made using Foundational Public Health Service funds from the state.
One of the vending machines has been placed in the lobby of the health district offices in Union Gap, but is not operational yet. Health district staff members are still determining where to place the second machine.
The health district also has a mobile clinic that distributes Narcan along with training on how to use it. People can also get it without a prescription at pharmacies and by mail through the People's Harm Reduction Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.