Yakima had big-name visitors on Saturday night as Grupo Firme played at the SunDome in a sold-out show.
The Mexican banda group is known for hits like “Ya Supérame,” “Pa’ Todo el Año,” and “En Tu Perra Vida.” They were described by Billboard magazine as the “biggest Mexican group in the world,” and are the first banda group to do a U.S. stadium tour.
The group performed during the halftime show of the Monday Night Football game between the 49ers and the Cardinals on Nov. 21 at Mexico’s Estadio Azteca. It was the last of five international games the NFL played this year.
