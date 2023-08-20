WHITE SWAN — Teenagers batted balloons near the parking lot of Fort Simcoe Historical State Park as children explored a small playground. The smell of meat grilling wafted around a picnic shelter.
The recent summertime scene is familiar at countless parks. But this state park's past is more complicated than most, which impacts its present and, potentially, its future as more becomes known about its history as home to a government-run boarding school for Native children for nearly 60 years.
Though there is nothing left of two dormitories and the classroom building that stood between them, their locations have been confirmed by aerial photos. And months of work by volunteers to go over the property with ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs in an attempt to locate all known and unknown unmarked graves yielded extensive data.
Yakima County had two boarding schools for Native children that were operated or supported by the federal government. The Fort Simcoe boarding school opened in spring 1861 and closed for good in 1920 after fire destroyed the classroom building in December 1919. By then, increasing numbers of Native students were attending public day schools on the Yakama Reservation.
Another boarding school operated for a short time in North Yakima where the Sisters of Providence ran a school for Native children as part of St. Joseph's Academy. The school building for Native children faced North Naches Avenue and stood about midway between East D Street and East Lincoln Avenue, according to historic maps. It opened in April 1889 and closed in July 1896 when the nuns learned that the U.S. Department of the Interior would no longer subsidize private sectarian schools.
Nothing stands at either site to acknowledge their existence.
They were among 408 Native boarding schools that the U.S. operated or supported between 1819 and 1969, according to lists of Federal Indian Boarding Schools published by the Department of the Interior and by the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.
As work continues to discover and document everyone who attended, worked and died at the boarding schools, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland continues her yearlong Road to Healing tour. She visited Tulalip in late April, where survivors and relatives spoke about their experiences or provided other oral or written testimony. Yakama Nation citizens were among the participants.
In May, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced legislation to set up a truth and healing commission on Indian boarding schools with the support of 26 others.
Among its responsibilities, the commission would investigate and document the impacts and ongoing effects of historical and intergenerational trauma in Native communities resulting from Indian boarding school policies, according to the bill.
Fort Simcoe school buildings
Built as a U.S. Army installation in 1856, Fort Simcoe wasn't a military site for long. The Army left in May 1859 and the property was turned over to the predecessor of today's Bureau of Indian Affairs for use as the Yakama Indian Agency, the federal administrators of the reservation.
Though the 196-acre day-use property at Fort Simcoe is operated as a state park, the state doesn’t own the site. The land was granted to state parks in 1956 by the Yakama Nation as a 99-year lease for preservation as a historic monument, according to information online.
The dormitories and school building were among multiple structures built over the years within or near the Fort Simcoe property but are no longer standing. They included Yakama Indian Agency offices, a hospital, pharmacy, housing for some employees, sawmill, grist mill, blacksmith shop, slaughterhouse, acetylene plant, brick kilns, a large dining hall and a store.
The abandoned dormitories were demolished in the 1950s, when former students were working with tribal leaders and others in the Yakima Valley to preserve some of the buildings and the property for the future. Along with five original structures — the commander's house, three captain's houses and a blockhouse — a few buildings are more recent, including the structure housing the interpretive center. Others have been re-created to appear original.
In the years from when the school closed to when the dormitories were torn down, the buildings deteriorated significantly, with broken windows and wood bleached by intense sunlight. By the time work began to create the park familiar to visitors today, much of the property had become unkempt.
Two aerial photos taken before restoration work began show how different the site looked. A road running roughly east-west toward White Swan and Medicine Valley split the property along the north edge of the parade grounds, with a square arch over the road near where the girls' dormitory stood. The parade grounds, which had been home to an apple and fruit orchard for several years, were overgrown.
The dormitories and the school building between them stood on the north side of that road, all facing south toward the parade grounds. The boys' dormitory was west of the girls' dormitory, just a short walk from the northernmost house on officers' row and the interpretive center.
Benjamin Harrison, who attended the Fort Simcoe boarding school from 1908 to 1912, said Mool Mool freshwater springs were behind the girls' dormitory. The springs, which have drawn Indigenous people for centuries, are overgrown but marked by a concrete sign. Two similar concrete signs with the words "servant's quarters" stand a short walk away to the southwest in an open area with several tall trees.
Harrison's stories of his time at the school are part of a small collection of Fort Simcoe memories recorded in the 1950s and available at the Northwest Reading Room of the Yakima Central Library.
Daily routines
Mary Sanders, who lived at Fort Simcoe from 1899 until 1901 and worked there as a cook for government employees, also provided her memories for that collection. Sanders said children went to school in two shifts, five days a week.
"The boys wore uniforms of heavy black material, similar to black jeans of today, with red stripes on the pants, shift cuffs and caps," she recalled.
Students weren’t allowed to wear traditional clothing or speak their language, and boys’ long hair was shorn. Christianity subverted Indigenous religious practices, and school administrators replaced some students’ given Indian names with English names.
Students’ experiences varied and depended heavily on school administrators and their attitudes. Several girls ran away under the leadership of one administrator who was removed at the demands of parents and others, many of whom lived a few miles from the school. Some students had positive experiences at the school, speaking fondly years later about certain teachers or superintendents, and there was at least one reunion that former students organized and attended.
Children usually had a couple of months off in the summer, during which time most left to live with relatives. During the school year when the children were not attending classes, they had work duties, Sanders said.
"Girls worked in the sewing room, making wrap-around gingham dresses. The boys worked in the laundry, then girls three at a time folded the dry laundry," she recalled. "Younger boys raked leaves and the older boys hauled them away on Saturdays."
A June 10, 1960, story by Click Relander in the Yakima Republic said boys of the school fenced 80 acres and planted winter and spring wheat, peas, corn, beets, carrots, onions and other vegetables. Students were awakened at 7 a.m. and classes began at 9 a.m. and continued until 4 p.m. with an hour's recess for lunch, Relander wrote.
"The children were taught spelling, geography and arithmetic. Mrs. Wilbur taught the girls in knitting, sewing, cutting and making dresses and how to make clothes for the boys," he wrote. "She did not confine her instruction to the girls but helped Indian women to learn domestic arts. William Wright taught the larger boys to make shoes and harnesses."
In a 1955 interview, Ben Olney recalled that daily routine he experienced as a student.
"The boys and girls were marched out of their respective buildings about 8:30 a.m. and to the chapel, where (they) heard a talk like a Sunday-school sermon. Then we went to class from 9 till 12," Olney said. "After lunch we did chores. I worked in the garden, other boys chose their duties, to learn skills."
Lunch was the most substantial of the three meals a day in February 1912, according to a menu for that month. Meals almost always included beef as the main course, along with potatoes, beans or vegetables and bread, biscuits, cinnamon rolls or cornbread. Breakfast could be rolled oats, cornmeal mush, rice or milk toast with bread, biscuits, coffee and meat stew or cold meat.
Supper, which was the last meal of the day, could include cold meat, vegetable stew, baked beans, potatoes of some kind, and bread, biscuits or cinnamon rolls.
Sources and student names
The Northwest Reading Room and the Yakima Valley Museum archives have anecdotal information, photos and official federal reports concerning Fort Simcoe, its history and activities. Those materials are available to the public in person by appointment, by calling or emailing the Yakima Valley Museum and the Northwest Reading Room.
Yakima Valley historian and author Jo N. Miles has completed extensive research into the Fort Simcoe boarding school and has presented his research at several public events. He spent a few days at the National Archives in Seattle in June and discovered the February 1912 menu.
Miles also found and provided lists of names of students at the boarding school in 1896 and in 1912. The 1912 list includes their ages, grade level and parents' names and how many miles their home is from the school. The families of most on that list lived a few miles or less from the school.
In an exception, Eliza Spencer, listed as the parent or guardian for 9-year-old Jones Spencer and 15-year-old Hayes Spencer, lived 10 miles from Fort Simcoe.
Names of students who attended Fort Simcoe and the boarding school for Native children in North Yakima remain elusive. Catholic bishops in Washington announced in 2022 that they hired a researcher to locate and study church records from Native boarding schools in the state, according to an April story by Gustavo Sagrero Álvarez for KUOW.
Bishops will be meeting on Sept. 6, said Monsignor Robert Siler, episcopal vicar and spokesperson for the Yakima Diocese, and more information may be coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.