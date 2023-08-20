This list includes approximately 60 student names from the 1894 Fort Simcoe school year. It is about half of the total enrollment for the yea…

These pages from the 1897 Commissioner of Indian Affairs report and Yakama Agency Fort Simcoe school annual report including employees' names.

Yakama students at other Indian boarding schools

Though most Yakama Nation children and youth who attended government-supported Indian boarding schools were at Fort Simcoe, many attended other schools as well.

Some transferred to Chemawa Indian School in Oregon for high school classes. And Yakama, Umatilla, Nez Perce and Warm Springs were among thousands of students who attended Forest Grove Indian School. Researchers have compiled a list, available through Pacific University, of Chemawa and Forest Grove Indian School deaths.

And in 1912, some students were transferred from Fort Simcoe to the Cushman Indian Boarding School on the Tulalip Reservation.

According to information provided by Yakima Valley historian and author Jo Miles from the National Archives in Seattle, they were: David Eneas; Dewey, Ernest and Fred LaClair; Edward and Ernest Ross; George and Daniel Simmons; Casson Smith; Walter Simmons; Mary Courville; Theresa Hoptowit; Anna Richards; Myrtle and Nurna Smith; and Matilda Wakachee.