Cat advocates are protesting online and in person about a cat in the loading dock rafters of the West Valley Walmart in Yakima.
The manager at the 6600 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Walmart said the store is trying to capture the cat so it can be adopted. Animal advocates say the store is mishandling the cat rescue.
Depending which side is telling the story, the situation began either Monday, Oct. 18, or Thursday, Oct. 21, when the cat was discovered in the upper rafters of the Walmart loading dock area.
An employee of the store contacted Koda Stacy, owner of Koda’s Rescue Kittys, a Yakima organization that traps and neuters feral cats and then either releases them or gives them to other groups for adoption.
“I originally was contacted by an employee last Monday, nine days ago, who told me a cat was stuck up in the rafters of the loading area,” Stacy told the Yakima Herald-Republic on Wednesday. “It’s a dangerous area for a cat to be, so I offered my assistance.”
Koda’s Rescue Kittys has trapped, neutered and released between 300 and 400 cats in the Yakima area this year, Stacy said, and has helped in the adoption of about 500 cats, either through local agencies or by transporting the animals to the west side of the state.
Stacy said store officials declined both her assistance and the help of other community organizations, including the Underground Community Cat Rescue and Yakima Valley Pet Rescue groups, for liability reasons. Stacy said the store also turned down help from the city of Yakima’s Animal Control department and instead hired a company to capture the cat.
Stacy posted about the situation on Facebook, then was joined by about 20 other cat advocates in a protest along Nob Hill Boulevard on Saturday as the cat still had not been rescued, although it was being given food and water by store employees. The animal remained in the rafters as of Wednesday afternoon, Stacy said.
“It should not take nine days to get a cat out of the rafters — all it takes is a ladder or lift and a pair of gloves. It should take about 30 minutes,” she added. “I’m disgusted about how they’ve handled this.”
Store Manager Fernanda Jones disagrees with most of Stacy’s account. She believes she and her employees have responded appropriately and the situation has been “blown up out of proportion.”
Jones said she was made aware of the cat on Thursday, Oct. 21, and contacted the city’s animal control department. The officer informed Jones that the cat was hiding in a corner and would come out when it was ready.
Jones contacted a company which recommended a Naches pet rescue organization to capture the animal. A live trap was set with food and water. Thus far, the cat has been able to eat and drink from the trap without being caught, Jones said.
“The cat does not set the trap off,” Jones told the Herald-Republic on Wednesday. “It eats, then goes back up (to the rafters).”
She declined to name the Naches group or individual attempting to rescue the cat “because the guy’s getting threats and so much harassment over this.”
“This has been so blown up out of proportion. People are saying we’re going to hurt the cat, we’re trying to kill the cat – none of this is true,” Jones said. “We’re trying to capture it so it can be given away for adoption.”
