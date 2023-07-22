A person was shot during a traffic stop on Interstate 82 at exit 44 near Wapato early Saturday, officials said.
At approximately 1 a.m., a Washington State Patrol officer pulled over a westbound vehicle, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigation Unit. One person was shot in what investigators called an officer-involved shooting.
No officers were injured. Additional details were not immediately available.
The injured person received medical attention at the site and was taken by ambulance to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital. The person was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and their condition is unknown at this time, the release said.
The special investigations unit is in charge of the investigation, as requested by the Washington State Patrol.
