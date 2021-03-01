Perry Technical Institute has once again opened a raffle for a chance to win a West Valley home constructed in collaboration with several of the school’s programs.
Students from the construction; electrical technology; heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration; and plumbing technician programs are set to build a roughly 2,522-square-foot home at 2101 S. 74th Ave. in Yakima for the raffle. The raffle supports student scholarships.
Community members have the chance to win the house by purchasing $100 raffle tickets through the technical school, with the winner set to be drawn on Jan. 8, 2022, it said in a press release.
The raffle is sponsored by Harvest Auto. There are 6,000 tickets available, and a minimum of 4,000 must sell in order for the estimated $400,000 house to be raffled.
In the event that the threshold is not met, a winner will take 50% of the raffle money, less expenses, it said. In 2019, for example, the winning ticket holder took home more than $120,000 through the 50/50 drawing, since the threshold of tickets sold for that house was not met.
The $100 raffle tickets are available for purchase now through the end of the year at various sites throughout the community. Locations are posted at perrytech.edu/raffle. For more information, contact the Perry Technical Foundation at 509.453.0374 or by email to foundation@perrytech.edu.