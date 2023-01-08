A public meeting to consider conditional use permits for two Yakima County solar farm projects is scheduled for Wednesday.
The state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council will hear presentations from staff, developer Cypress Creek Renewables and the public on the High Top and Ostrea proposals. The online meeting will be from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 11 via Microsoft Teams.
This meeting, required before EFSEC can issue its recommendations on the two solar farms, originally was scheduled for Nov. 29, but was postponed after a request from Tai Wallace, Cypress Creek’s senior director of development.
Wallace requested consideration of the project’s site certification be extended to Feb. 22 as holiday schedules postponed the EFSEC board’s regular December meeting, which would have delayed the process past the original January deadline for the decision.
Cypress Creek Renewables is seeking approval for the two 80-megawatt solar farms along State Route 24, about 20 miles east of Moxee. High Top and Ostrea sites cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 613 and 908 acres, respectively, almost entirely north of the state highway.
They are separate projects because they would be served by different power lines: High Top by PacifiCorp’s Union Gap Midway 230 kV transmission line, and Ostrea by Bonneville Power Administration’s Moxee to Midway 115 kV transmission line.
Earlier in November, the EFSEC board unanimously approved an expedited process. This requires proceedings and permit reviews for the projects to be scheduled within 60 days. Should EFSEC approve the permits, its recommendation would be sent to Gov. Jay Inslee for final approval.
Yakima County commissioners have asked EFSEC to hold off on approving any more solar projects until local rules for siting them are in place.
EFSEC officials replied in a Dec. 5 letter to the county, stating the High Top and Ostrea applications were submitted in April of last year, before the county’s moratorium on solar farm projects was enacted.
In its meeting notice, EFSEC officials said they are seeking public comment on the solar projects in four major areas:
• Compliance with criteria in the Yakima County Unified Development Code (YCC Title 19).
• Compatibility with existing neighboring land uses, and assuring consistency with the county’s Agricultural Zoning District.
• Ensuring the structures and areas proposed are compatible with and not detrimental to existing or expected future development of the neighborhood, or resource uses, consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan.
• Following the Yakima County comprehensive plan and development code.
More information is available online at efsec.wa.gov. Select the “Energy Facilities” tab and choose the High Top and Ostrea projects. Written comments may be sent to EFSEC at P.O. Box 43172, Lacey, WA 98503-3172.
To participate in the Jan. 11 public meeting, click the “Energy Facilities” tab on the EFSEC website, scroll down to “High Top and Ostrea Solar Project” and click on the Conditional User Permit meeting documents link. The Jan. 11 notice of public meeting document will have the Microsoft Teams meeting link, and a phone number with a conference ID code.
Those wishing to speak are encouraged to sign up ahead of the meeting by calling EFSEC at 360-664-1345 or via email at efsec@efsec.wa.gov before 5 p.m. Jan. 11.
For further information, contact Ami Hafkemeyer, EFSEC’s director of siting and compliance, at 360-664-1305 or ami.hafkemeyer@efsec.wa.gov.
