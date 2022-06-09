Residents who received letters requesting permission to test additional drinking water wells near the Yakima Training Center for chemical contamination should return the communication by June 24, the U.S. Army said in a news release.
The Yakima Training Center sent about 260 letters to residents and private well owners May 16 for a third phase of testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and about 140 permission requests had been returned as of Wednesday, the release said.
The remaining sampling permission requests need to be returned to ensure all residents can get their water assessed in July or August, the release said. The results of the testing are expected four to six weeks later in late August or September.
Prior testing commissioned by the Training Center found 38 nearby domestic wells serving 56 residents with levels of PFAS exceeding the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold considered safe to drink — 70 parts per trillion.
PFAS stay in the environment for a long time and can cause health problems.
Residents who feel they may be within the sampling area south and southwest of the Training Center but have not received communication about sampling should contact Mark Mettler at mark.a.mettler2.civ@army.mil or 253-966-8004.
