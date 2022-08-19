A Yakima nonprofit that supports people battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses is offering adventuresome supporters the chance to raise funds by rappelling down a Yakima landmark.
Wellness House will partner with Over the Edge and the Liberty Building for “Over the Edge Yakima” on Aug. 27. It’s the third time Wellness House has held the unusual fundraiser, which benefits the nonprofit’s free programs serving individuals and families dealing with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
It begins at 9 a.m. at the Liberty Building at 32 N. Third St. No previous climbing or rappelling experience is necessary.
Participating “Edgers” need to raise a minimum of $1,000, or create a team where each member raises $750, for the opportunity to rappel down the Liberty Building. Participants have until Nov. 1 to complete their pledge minimum.
Potential participants should visit the Wellness House website at bit.ly/YHR-wellnesshouse to learn more, reserve a spot and create a personal fundraising page so others can donate. There will also be a limited number of walk-in spots available Aug. 27 between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
Wellness House provides counseling, massage therapy, wigs, a boutique and other services for cancer patients. For more information, call Wellness House at 509-575-6686.
