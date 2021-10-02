Close to 100 people rallied in Yakima on Saturday to protest a Texas law they say essentially outlaws abortion there.
The annual Women’s March in Yakima, traditionally conducted in January, was held Saturday, two days before the U.S. Supreme Court convenes its annual session when abortion cases are expected to be heard.
Close to 100 people participated in the event, which began with a rally at Miller Park, followed by a march in downtown Yakima with participants holding up signs at street corners.
The protests were spurred by the high court’s earlier decision to not block Texas’ law that bars abortions after six weeks, as well as allows people to receive $10,000 for suing anyone who assists a woman in getting an abortion in violation of the law.
Brenna Suhm, one of the event’s organizers, said Texas’ law was one of the first in a series of laws that could undermine abortion rights, a move she said would more heavily affect poor and minority women who do not have the ways or means to go where they can legally obtain one.
While Washington’s laws allow for access to abortion clinics and services, people here should not become complacent, said Lindsay Johnson, vice president for external affairs with Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and Northern Idaho.
If neighboring Idaho and Montana enact abortion restrictions, people would have to come to Washington if they chose to get an abortion.
“People should not be forced to travel for hours to get health care,” Johnson said.
Dulce Gutierrez, a former Yakima city councilwoman, said while the Roe decision guarantees the right to choose an abortion, she said it is even more important to ensure access is guaranteed.
“Roe is the floor, not the ceiling,” Gutierrez said.
