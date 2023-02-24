Home Care Services Yakima said it is not sending people door to door in the Yakima area.
Solicitors making the rounds may be staff for Home Care Distributing, not services, and work with Kirby Vacuum, according to a social media post from Moxee police. Residents called police about the visits.
“We have spoke to the owner and addressed our concerns,” Moxee Police said in the post. “(Home Care Distributing is) also licensed. Please don’t hesitate to call law enforcement if something doesn’t feel right with these contacts.”
Home Care Services Yakima said the solicitors are not staff with Home Care Services or Senior Life Resources. Home Care Services staff never make solicitation calls in person or by phone, the company said in a news release.
