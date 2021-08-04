An 80-acre wildfire is growing about 10 miles west of Nile in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and people are asked to avoid the Bumping Lake area.
Firefighters are responding after the Schneider Springs Fire was spotted midday Wednesday. It is actively growing in brush, timber and snags in an area with difficult-to-access terrain, the Forest Service said.
It is moving north into Clover Springs, with the potential to move into the Bumping Lake area, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
People are asked to avoid the Bumping Lake area south to White Pass and east toward State Route 410. Rimrock Lake remains open for use, the Forest Service said.
Level 1 (be ready) evacuations are in place from The Woodshed to Bumping Lake River Road. Residents should pack valuables and find safe places for livestock and animals.
There are Level 2 evacuations along Bumping Lake River Road to Bumping Lake. People should be set to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
The Sheriff’s Office said potential road closures might happen Wednesday night or Thursday on Forest Service roads 1500, 1600, 1706, and 1709. People can sign up for Everbridge to get notifications. Yakima Valley Emergency Management will have updates on Facebook.