The Peninsula campground on Rimrock Lake will be closed through Sunday for a military training exercise, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The campground on the eastern shore of Rimrock Lake will be closed Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 8-11.
The 1st Squadron of the 303rd Cavalry Regiment of the Washington Army National Guard will be training in the area. Approximately 350 soldiers will be camping and conducting maneuvers on foot nearby.
