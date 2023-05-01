An effort to build a trail network in the Lower Yakima Valley to improve pedestrian safety will start with improvements in the Toppenish area.
The Yakama Nation Heritage Connectivity Trails project is moving forward, and supporters met in Toppenish in late March to hear about planning efforts.
A feasibility study for the first phase of the project would include preliminary design and environmental work for approximately 23 miles of high-priority connections. The effort has $1.3 million in federal and state grants.
Toppenish is the epicenter of the trails project; work will start there and build out, officials said. Debi Freudenthal, assistant planning manager for the state Transportation Department, said the 23-mile priority section that’s a focus of the feasibility study is between Union Gap and Toppenish and is considered a high-risk corridor.
“We’re trying to figure out the best route. There are five options around Toppenish to connect to Wapato,” Freudenthal said.
Eventually, 150 miles of trails could connect Union Gap, Wapato, Toppenish, White Swan and the Fort Simcoe Job Corps site and extend all the way from Ahtanum Mission Park in Yakima County’s western Upper Valley to Mabton in the Lower Valley and toward Goldendale.
HollyAnna Littlebull, the traffic safety coordinator for the Yakama Nation’s department of natural resources engineering, led the March 24 meeting at Legends Casino.
“This is kind of like a reignition of the effort,” Littlebull said. It included tribal officials and traffic experts along with irrigation administrators and representatives of the city of Toppenish, Yakima County, the Washington State Department of Transportation and the National Park Service.
The pandemic “really slowed the project,” but Phase 1 is “off the ground,” said Littlebull, who also updated state officials on the project during a Washington State Transportation Commission meeting last month in Ellensburg.
Need for improvements
The trails could be used by pedestrians, cyclists and skateboarders, would incorporate cultural designs of the Yakama Nation and would feature storyboards to help illustrate Yakama Nation and Yakima Valley history.
The primary goal of the system of trails is to improve pedestrian safety in a large swath of the county where people can be seen walking, riding bicycles and even horses at all times of the day and night along busy roads without sidewalks and with little or no shoulder space.
That includes U.S. Highway 97, which is an important travel corridor in the region. The stretch of Highway 97 through the Lower Valley has been dangerous for passengers and pedestrians. On average, at least one fatality per year has occurred between Toppenish and Lateral A, as well as more than 700 collisions, in the last two decades, according to Summer Derrey, spokesperson for the state Transportation Department.
Littlebull spoke about the project to Yakama Nation Tribal Council members and the public in February 2020. At the time, Yakima County had the highest number of fatalities for Alaska Natives and American Indians in the state, according to data collected by the Yakama Nation in partnership with the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board.
At that time, 350 pedestrians had been injured in collisions and another 22 had died on U.S. Highway 97 between Union Gap and Satus Pass in the past 10 years, according to the tribe.
Funding
The pandemic sidelined some work on the project. But efforts were re-energized in August, when it was announced the trail project would receive a $1 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. That was supplemented by a $300,000 Connecting Communities grant from the state.
The state Department of Transportation applied for the RAISE grant with the support of the Yakama Nation, Littlebull said. And the Yakama Nation has been working with the National Park Service — Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance program on the planning of the Heritage Connectivity Trails project for several years, she added.
“It really takes a team to make this happen,” Littlebull said.
Traffic challenges
Littlebull led some attending the meeting outside for a short walk to discuss the plan for storyboards and show those attending some examples of why the trails project is sorely needed.
The group walked from the casino to Fort Road and crossed at the traffic light. They stood near the Yakama Nation Agency, in an area where many people walk to or from Yakamart. The Indian Health Service offices at the intersection of Fort and Buster roads also draw walkers, some from nearby housing and other tribal offices and organizations nearby.
The sidewalk in front of the agency gives way to rock-strewn dirt closer to Buster Road, which pushes some pedestrians right next to busy Fort Road. Past the intersection with Buster Road, there are other places that draw walkers and cyclists, including the Toppenish Longhouse, the Yakama Nation Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility and Heritage University.
Identifying route segments and phases is among the planning and preliminary engineering proposed for this year. And securing property easements and addressing concerns of private property owners along potential trails will be part of the process in the next few years.
As planning the first miles of trails becomes more focused, those involved have discussed other possibilities such as safety and lighting, including park-and-ride lots along the trail and having shade and water stations and garbage cans.
Storytelling effort
The National Park Service is involved with the trails system because of the storytelling aspect of the project. While improving pedestrian safety is the main goal, creation of a trail system also offers the chance to tell the story of the Yakama Nation and the Indigenous people who have lived in this region for thousands of years.
Those involved with the project plan community outreach this summer centered on the storyboards, potentially through public meetings and possibly a booth at the Central Washington State Fair. They have narrowed down the list of potential topics to 18 and plan to narrow that down to five to eight topics that celebrate the cultural diversity of the Yakima Valley.
Yakama tribal members account for only about 5% of the population on the reservation, Littlebull said: “We want to tell the stories of everybody that’s part of the Valley.”
More roundabouts The Washington state Department of Transportation collaborated with the Yakama Nation to put a roundabout at the intersection of McDonald Road and Highway 97. Another will be constructed where Highway 97 meets Jones Road this year. Four more roundabouts were recently approved, including one at Larue and Highway 97 where the new sensor is. Intersections scheduled to receive roundabouts are Highway 97 and Jones Road, Highway 97 and Lateral A Road, Highway 97 and Larue Road, Highway 97 and State Route 22, and State Route 22 and State Route 223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.