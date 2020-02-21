The Yakama Nation announced plans Friday morning to create a network of trails spanning 150 miles to improve pedestrian safety.
The proposal for the Heritage Connectivity Trails project comes in response to 90% of tribal members and people living on Yakama Nation land rating pedestrian safety as their highest priority, according to a 2019 survey.
The network of trails would reach Union Gap, Wapato, Toppenish and White Swan. It would incorporate cultural designs of the Nation and the Yakima Valley, and be usable by foot, bike, skateboard and more.
This story will be updated.