A Wapato man who died while walking on Highway 97 in Wapato has been identified as Lemero W. Colfax, 46, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Next of kin has been identified, according to the State Patrol. Colfax was walking in the southbound lanes of the highway near Frontage Road around 2 a.m. Sunday when he was hit by semi pulling a trailer. He died at the scene.
The truck was driven by Juan A. Nunez, 53, of Yakima, according to the WSP. State Patrol said no drugs or alcohol were involved and no charges are planned. Two passengers were in the truck. All three were wearing seat beats and none were injured.