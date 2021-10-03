A 58-year-old man was killed after being struck by a motorcycle near Kiwanis Park Saturday night, according to Yakima Police.
The man was attempting to cross the road when he was hit by a motorcycle on South Fair Avenue, according to the Yakima Police Department's Facebook page.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
An autopsy has not been scheduled, Curtice said. Police said the victim's next of kin have been notified.
Curtice said the driver of the motorcycle was not injured.
South Fair Avenue was closed between East Maple and East Beech streets after the collision, the Facebook post said.
The investigation is ongoing.
